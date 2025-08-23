Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Sells 492 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $92.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

