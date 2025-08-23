Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Price

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $149.8510 on Friday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.