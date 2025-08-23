Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,074,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,451 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $310,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 655,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after buying an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,828,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 369.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

