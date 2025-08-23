Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $190.28 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,550,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056,804 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $190,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFLO. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $37.06.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

