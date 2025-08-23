Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1,808.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,680 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $95.2040 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

