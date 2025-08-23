1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $64.90 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 293,171 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $64,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.42 and a 200-day moving average of $522.06. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.