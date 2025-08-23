iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Stock Holdings Lessened by Lionshead Wealth Management LLC

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 3.4%

IWO opened at $307.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.36 and a 200-day moving average of $274.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.19 and a 12-month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

