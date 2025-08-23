Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Research Coverage Started at Melius Research

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $111.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.1220 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $473.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

