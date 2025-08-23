Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Cogent Communications comprises about 2.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,897,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,209,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 907,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after acquiring an additional 645,521 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 15.7% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 109,543 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 235,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 673,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 89,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 818,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $22,519,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 697,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,171,432.50. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,117.95. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,082,078 shares of company stock worth $102,726,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $38.38 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.28). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.015 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

