Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,949,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 6.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $765,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $126.68 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $126.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

