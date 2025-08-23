Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 235,117 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $228,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $94.4880 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.1190. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

