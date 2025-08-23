Haverford Trust Co Has $16.47 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 106,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
