Haverford Trust Co Has $16.47 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 106,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.