AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Trimmed by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 6.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 941.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $210.2840 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

