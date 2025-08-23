Elwood Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. $WIX

Elwood Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Wix.com accounts for about 2.3% of Elwood Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elwood Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,101.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 price target on Wix.com and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $114.89 and a one year high of $247.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average is $164.79.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $489.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

