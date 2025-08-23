Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.1% of Caitlin John LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Applied Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 472,860 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Applied Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 26,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 15.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.