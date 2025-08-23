Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) vs. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Financial Contrast

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiba Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.38 billion 3.34 $490.11 million $3.58 13.79 Bank of Nova Scotia $35.13 billion 2.04 $5.70 billion $3.41 16.90

Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank. Chiba Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 20.18% 6.68% 0.36% Bank of Nova Scotia 8.83% 11.27% 0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chiba Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank of Nova Scotia 0 5 4 0 2.44

Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.54%. Given Bank of Nova Scotia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Chiba Bank.

Dividends

Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $3.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Chiba Bank pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Bank of Nova Scotia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank of Nova Scotia beats Chiba Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiba Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance. It also offers debit and credit cards, as well as internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in securities, investment management and advisory, software development, commissioned computation tasks, research and investigation of IT and financial technologies, leasing, operation, and management of investment funds, mergers and acquisition advisory, credit guarantee businesses, management and collection of claims businesses. Further, it provides loan guarantees and fee collection services; accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services; and is involved in outsourcing of operational business. Additionally, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; provides research, survey, and consulting services; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and engages in renewable energy generation. The company serves individuals and corporations. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba City, Japan.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and retail automotive financing solutions. It also provides business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. In addition, it provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternatives, and institutional funds. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.