SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Caitlin John LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after buying an additional 169,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.58 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $228.52 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.31 and its 200 day moving average is $295.78. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

