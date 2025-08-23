WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Down 33% After Analyst Downgrade

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 33% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,030 to GBX 726. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. WH Smith traded as low as GBX 743.50 ($10.05) and last traded at GBX 744 ($10.06). Approximately 7,481,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,454% from the average daily volume of 481,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($15.01).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,460 to GBX 1,350 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut WH Smith to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 to GBX 755 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,178.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £915.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,058.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,051.30.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

