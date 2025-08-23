Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after purchasing an additional 151,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,425,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 308,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $243.5650 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

