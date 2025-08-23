Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. Uber Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $96.7020 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

