Haverford Trust Co Sells 61,879 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,879 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.56% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $49,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 56,207 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 119,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.0530 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.