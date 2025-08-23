BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,798 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $34,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $252.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $257.22.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

