JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB is Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 7.6% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $47.1350 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.