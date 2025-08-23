Cadence Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.67.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

