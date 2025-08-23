B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 18,276 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

