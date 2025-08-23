Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.9% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $96.8190 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

