Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 208,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $87.0640 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.3580.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

