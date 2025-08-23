APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 48,061 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,475,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $153,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

NYSE:RY opened at $137.8750 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $106.10 and a 52 week high of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.31.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

