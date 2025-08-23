Cadence Bank Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,390 shares of company stock worth $1,874,817. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

