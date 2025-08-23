APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.2% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $384,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.80 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

