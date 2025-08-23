SVB Wealth LLC Sells 10,653 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Workday by 305.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Workday by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,578.22. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.76.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

