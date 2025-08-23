SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 1,682 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 95,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 903,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 51,918 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.0% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 255,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $464,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.7290 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

