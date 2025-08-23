APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 224,704 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $125,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $293.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.43 and its 200 day moving average is $293.27. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.