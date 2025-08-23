SVB Wealth LLC Sells 8,654 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $344.2190 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $154.08 and a fifty-two week high of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

