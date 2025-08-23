Groupe la Francaise Has $50.23 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Groupe la Francaise cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up 1.1% of Groupe la Francaise’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $50,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% in the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE GE opened at $266.7680 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.39. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $282.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

