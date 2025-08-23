Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $199,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $222.83 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.