Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $133.6260 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.91. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

