Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 403,538 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Valence8 US LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 30.9%

BATS:EFV opened at $68.3940 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.0450 and a 1-year high of $66.8250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.