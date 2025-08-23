iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $84,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $189.2330 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.3401 and a one year high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

