Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after buying an additional 400,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
