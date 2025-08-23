Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Holdings Boosted by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $133.6260 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

