Groupe la Francaise Purchases 36,871 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Groupe la Francaise raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in GE Vernova by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.21.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $606.1210 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.07 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

