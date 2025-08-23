Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,818,000 after buying an additional 219,946 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $442.00 to $438.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $530.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $395.12 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.53. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

