Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 16,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.8840 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

