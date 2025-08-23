Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,202 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,202 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.12.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,353,571.52. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,850,134 shares worth $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $170.2430 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average is $149.76. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

