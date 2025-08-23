Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $593.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $575.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.62. The company has a market capitalization of $712.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $594.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

