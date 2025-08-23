JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $295.9920 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $813.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

