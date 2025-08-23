Allstate Corp Acquires 2,031 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after purchasing an additional 221,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after buying an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TT opened at $423.9190 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.