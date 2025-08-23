WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stock Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 376,960 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $143,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,447,317.37. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.4310 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

