Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.